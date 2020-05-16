Previous
Next
Dandilium by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 776

Dandilium

In camera multiple exposure, one with macro tubes and one with kit lens.

16th May 2020 16th May 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
A great result, reminds me of a cheerleaders pom pom.
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise