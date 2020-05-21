Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 779
I laughed my Head Off
Kali asked me to be inspired by the Victorian genre of headless portraiture. Well, did you know the Victorians had Affinity and PhotoScapeX to do their headless shots??
This is in no way perfect, I need to somehow soften the erasing - but it is certainly creepy!!
I'm going to chop His head off tomorrow!!
21st May 2020
21st May 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2330
photos
175
followers
95
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
1488
1489
777
1490
1491
778
779
1492
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st May 2020 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-408
Taffy
ace
Hilarious! And a bit unnerving simultaneously!
May 21st, 2020
JackieR
ace
@kali66
I love being paired with you! Your challenges always get me to learn a new skill- often in processing I had no idea it was possible to do. This was fun, and I'll have another go tomorrow!
May 21st, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s creepy. Looking forward to tomorrow’s execution.
May 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close