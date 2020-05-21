Previous
I laughed my Head Off by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 779

I laughed my Head Off

Kali asked me to be inspired by the Victorian genre of headless portraiture. Well, did you know the Victorians had Affinity and PhotoScapeX to do their headless shots??

This is in no way perfect, I need to somehow soften the erasing - but it is certainly creepy!!

I'm going to chop His head off tomorrow!!
Taffy ace
Hilarious! And a bit unnerving simultaneously!
May 21st, 2020  
JackieR ace
@kali66 I love being paired with you! Your challenges always get me to learn a new skill- often in processing I had no idea it was possible to do. This was fun, and I'll have another go tomorrow!
May 21st, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s creepy. Looking forward to tomorrow’s execution.
May 21st, 2020  
