Most of this was achieved in Affinity and it was sooooooooooooooooo difficult. I took base and portrait photos on manual, but the 'base' layer was darker and I didn't notice for over an hour of deleteing to a darker layer. Duuhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!.I took more care on composition and angles, it's just my lack of processing skills that have let me down, but after a morning I've had enough.We had a go at recreating this one but with my twist to behead Him!!