Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 785
Oh! The Ignominy!
Trapped in a collar - which she's already wriggled out from!
Forced to take antibiotics - disguised as Marmite.
Not allowed outdoors - so back to using cat litter
And feeling rough to boot- poor Lodger Cat Olive!
Bet it won't prevent her defending her territory in the future though.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2350
photos
176
followers
94
following
215% complete
View this month »
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
Latest from all albums
783
1502
1503
52
784
1504
1505
785
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
3rd June 2020 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
Shutterbug
ace
Hope she has a quick recovery. Makes an interesting portrait. Looks like a halo around her face.
June 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close