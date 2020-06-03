Previous
Next
Oh! The Ignominy! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 785

Oh! The Ignominy!

Trapped in a collar - which she's already wriggled out from!
Forced to take antibiotics - disguised as Marmite.
Not allowed outdoors - so back to using cat litter

And feeling rough to boot- poor Lodger Cat Olive!

Bet it won't prevent her defending her territory in the future though.

3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Hope she has a quick recovery. Makes an interesting portrait. Looks like a halo around her face.
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise