Photo 789
A Ring-a-Ring-of-Rosies........................
a pocket full of posies. 'tishoo, 'tishoo, we're all locked-down.
Another in camera double exposure of the roses and fountain at Mottisfont, inspired by William Furniss. I think this one is better than
yesterday's
I uploaed to TheDarkroom
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
7
3
2
Extra, Special Ones
PENTAX K-70
9th June 2020 2:55pm
Tags
etsooi-21
,
abstract-33
,
sixws-106
FBailey
ace
Very nice Jackie :)
June 10th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice effect.
June 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this one is particularly awesome!
June 10th, 2020
