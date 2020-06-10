Previous
A Ring-a-Ring-of-Rosies........................ by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Ring-a-Ring-of-Rosies........................

a pocket full of posies. 'tishoo, 'tishoo, we're all locked-down.

Another in camera double exposure of the roses and fountain at Mottisfont, inspired by William Furniss. I think this one is better than yesterday's I uploaed to TheDarkroom
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

FBailey ace
Very nice Jackie :)
June 10th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice effect.
June 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this one is particularly awesome!
June 10th, 2020  
