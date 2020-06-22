Sign up
Photo 794
Nature Walk
On our walk this evening we were fortunate to watch a succesful hunting barn owl, a peewit, water voles (and some rats), roe deer and a singing reed warbler.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
nature
,
collage
,
yes i'm bragging !!
Esther Rosenberg
ace
My goodness, all in one walk? Beautiful collage.
June 22nd, 2020
