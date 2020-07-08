Previous
Wabi Sabi in a Collage by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wabi Sabi in a Collage

“wabi” is simplicity, whether elegant or rustic; “sabi” means the beauty of age and wear. Or as we say on 365 'EOTB' and in AYWMC 'done is better than perfect'

I went on a solitary, wabi sabi walk and spent quite a few mindful minutes watching an egret catch fish and frogs, I found elegant wear and tear on a footpath - I wonder who remembers Leslie Morris back in the day of 1999? I was fascinated by the lines of a dinghy's mooring ropes and the dankness of the sea-weed and look how that Covid-19 rainbow is wearing away but its message is still strong and beautful.
