Photo 800
Meadow Walk Bugs
Due to lockdown there are far more long grass meadows, abuzz with bugs!!
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
collage
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous bugs. Fav
July 19th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Great combination -- the large one is especially impressive for the bug's clarity.
July 19th, 2020
