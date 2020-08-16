Sign up
Photo 809
A Prettier Blue Covid Face Mask?
This is a bit of a slam dunker!
Get pushed - colour monochrome
Technique -rim lighting (been trying to get this for years!)
Six word story - my favourite challenge
52 week challenge is masks (A subject that gives me the shivers, recently defined imaginatvely as maskophobia!)
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th August 2020 11:46am
Tags
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-240
bob?
52jr20
sixws-108
52wc-2020-w34
technique108-rimlighting
JackieR
ace
@sandradavies
its a few shades of blue, my biggest challenge was finding subjects (camera kept wanting to photograph my sunflowers!!!) :)
@northy
yep we're all wearing masks these days- but not creepy ones llike this one and your white one LoL :)
August 16th, 2020
