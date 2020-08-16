Previous
A Prettier Blue Covid Face Mask? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 809

A Prettier Blue Covid Face Mask?

This is a bit of a slam dunker!

Get pushed - colour monochrome
Technique -rim lighting (been trying to get this for years!)
Six word story - my favourite challenge
52 week challenge is masks (A subject that gives me the shivers, recently defined imaginatvely as maskophobia!)
JackieR

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@sandradavies its a few shades of blue, my biggest challenge was finding subjects (camera kept wanting to photograph my sunflowers!!!) :)
@northy yep we're all wearing masks these days- but not creepy ones llike this one and your white one LoL :)
August 16th, 2020  
