Birds of Prey by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 812

Birds of Prey

We had the best of days today, a surprise visit with youngest to The Hawk Conservancy at Weyhill.

They are a zoo, a conservancy trust and are working very hard to save the world's vultures from extinction.

Burrowing owl and barn owl large photos.
Right Side bald eagle, white headed vulture secretaty bird
Left Side White backed vulture, lannar falcan, babooko owl, visiting wild kite
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five.
222% complete

Anne ace
Fab collage. Glad you had a good day!
August 23rd, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
This is an awesome collage! Every single shot is beautiful!
August 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I love owls and would never see one here so good to see so many! fav
August 23rd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Great collage.
August 23rd, 2020  
katy ace
Wow! What an incredible variety of birds. Each shot is beautifully perfect, Jackie
August 23rd, 2020  
