Photo 812
Birds of Prey
We had the best of days today, a surprise visit with youngest to
The Hawk Conservancy
at Weyhill.
They are a zoo, a conservancy trust and are working very hard to save the world's vultures from extinction.
Burrowing owl and barn owl large photos.
Right Side bald eagle, white headed vulture secretaty bird
Left Side White backed vulture, lannar falcan, babooko owl, visiting wild kite
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2448
photos
183
followers
107
following
222% complete
View this month »
Tags
ive fallen in love with burrowing owls they are the cutest!
Anne
ace
Fab collage. Glad you had a good day!
August 23rd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
This is an awesome collage! Every single shot is beautiful!
August 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I love owls and would never see one here so good to see so many! fav
August 23rd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Great collage.
August 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
Wow! What an incredible variety of birds. Each shot is beautifully perfect, Jackie
August 23rd, 2020
