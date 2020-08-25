Pick a photo album at random, open to a photograph at random, recall a random memory, make plans that unravel - all down to fate.
Arnica challenged me to interpret 'Fate' and with a bit of inspiration from photographer Olivia Parker's Books Series and randomly opening a photo album of our first trip to Australia, I came up with this.
The unravelling? It's the decoration from the front of the album and plans to attend a 60th birthday in York, WA have unravelled due a bit of a panic about a pandemic.
Thought I'd make this a threefer and squeeze in a song title too. Fate by Chakkah Khan