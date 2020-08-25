Previous
Fate by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 813

Fate

Pick a photo album at random, open to a photograph at random, recall a random memory, make plans that unravel - all down to fate.

Arnica challenged me to interpret 'Fate' and with a bit of inspiration from photographer Olivia Parker's Books Series and randomly opening a photo album of our first trip to Australia, I came up with this.

The unravelling? It's the decoration from the front of the album and plans to attend a 60th birthday in York, WA have unravelled due a bit of a panic about a pandemic.

Thought I'd make this a threefer and squeeze in a song title too. Fate by Chakkah Khan
25th August 2020

JackieR

Photo Details

JackieR
@arnica This was a great challenge, and I left it to fate to to get me to here
August 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam
You really captured some very nice texture here! Great tones too.
August 25th, 2020  
Susan Wakely
Great challenge. I like the idea of looking to recall a random memory.
August 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard
Fab
August 25th, 2020  
amyK
Well done
August 25th, 2020  
