If Katy hadn't asked I don't think I would ever have taken a photo of a necklace, on a granite slab, in a puddle of light.Inspired by this by Holly Andres; one of her 'Object' series.I have no idea how she got that light, I wrapped one of His torches in foam and played around to get the angle, then faffed with camera settings and then a tad (just a tad) of dodging. Wish I'd used RAW to rescue it a bit more!!!