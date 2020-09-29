Previous
Castle on the Hill by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 830

Castle on the Hill

This is for my Pass the Pigs friends.

This view is 2 minutes away from our BnB, I may get up and get the cheesy iconic sunrise tomorrow ( but then again I may not! )

For more info about Corfe Castle or look on Wiki!

Anyone humming Ed Sheeran's song? But his castle is in East Anglia not the West Country!

Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous shot!
September 29th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Check the forecast before getting out of bed.
September 29th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Mary, Kathy and Katy as promised!! @mcsiegle @grammyn @randystreat

@wakelys I'll open the curtains and look out the window!
@homeschoolmom Lisa it would be hard not to get a good shot of this ruin!!
September 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture of this Castle.
September 29th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I could spend a month there and never take enough pics. Gorgeous capture and FAV.
September 29th, 2020  
