Photo 830
Castle on the Hill
This is for my Pass the Pigs friends.
This view is 2 minutes away from our BnB, I may get up and get the cheesy iconic sunrise tomorrow ( but then again I may not! )
For more info about
Corfe Castle
or look on Wiki!
Anyone humming Ed Sheeran's song? But his castle is in East Anglia not the West Country!
My turn to upload to
Thedarkroom
today.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2504
photos
178
followers
110
following
227% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
29th September 2020 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-66
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous shot!
September 29th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Check the forecast before getting out of bed.
September 29th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Mary, Kathy and Katy as promised!!
@mcsiegle
@grammyn
@randystreat
@wakelys
I'll open the curtains and look out the window!
@homeschoolmom
Lisa it would be hard not to get a good shot of this ruin!!
September 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture of this Castle.
September 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
I could spend a month there and never take enough pics. Gorgeous capture and FAV.
September 29th, 2020
