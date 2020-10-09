Nice Day for a White Wedding!

Still have His button hole rose and a sprig from the wedding cake (neither of which show up well here placed onto the photo)
It wasn't a 'nice day' weather wise, it was October '87, the year of The Storm. Top of the wedding cake was blown onto the ground as being taken to reception venue, and shattered. Our wedding was an oasis of happiness after much sadness leading up to the day, and don't we look happy here!
Seeing how many challenges I get this in for but only two song challenge and six worder.