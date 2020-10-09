Previous
Nice Day for a White Wedding! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 837

Nice Day for a White Wedding!

Still have His button hole rose and a sprig from the wedding cake (neither of which show up well here placed onto the photo)

It wasn't a 'nice day' weather wise, it was October '87, the year of The Storm. Top of the wedding cake was blown onto the ground as being taken to reception venue, and shattered. Our wedding was an oasis of happiness after much sadness leading up to the day, and don't we look happy here!
Seeing how many challenges I get this in for but only two song challenge and six worder.

9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sally Ings ace
Lovely mementos. Your smiles tell a wonderful story
October 9th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful memories
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
