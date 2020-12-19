Just Needs Family

We've not had a tree for the past two Christmases, I've set up bundles of twigs, branches, bay and holly. This year we have a tree and it has had every bauble, bead and light possible thrown at it!



Unfortunately, as we're about to enter the newly invented Tier 4, no one but us, and you here on 365, can come into the room and view it.



This is posted at the request of Sarah who wanted to see what 1,080 lights on a 5' tree look like!