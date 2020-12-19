Sign up
Photo 862
Just Needs Family
We've not had a tree for the past two Christmases, I've set up bundles of twigs, branches, bay and holly. This year we have a tree and it has had every bauble, bead and light possible thrown at it!
Unfortunately, as we're about to enter the newly invented Tier 4, no one but us, and you here on 365, can come into the room and view it.
This is posted at the request of Sarah who wanted to see what 1,080 lights on a 5' tree look like!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five.
2620
photos
180
followers
103
following
236% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
9
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th December 2020 5:03pm
Tags
no flash was required
JackieR
ace
@sarah18
Here you go, I don't think it's too much, do you???
December 19th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Looks very smart. We haven't had a tree for years. Mainly because of the fur kids
December 19th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@salza
Sally!! Olive, the Lodger Cat, hasn't been into the room yet, I fear she may love the beads and baubles!
December 19th, 2020
Anne
ace
..... and with what has just been announced - family arent likely either :-( Lovely tree though
December 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous tree!
December 19th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful tree with all its pretty lights.
December 19th, 2020
Monica
Really festive
December 19th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Your bead garland came so perfectly draped. That's the biggest challenge for me, getting that stuff to 'loop' evenly. You've done splendid!
December 19th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Ahhh, it looks lovely and hopefully will cheer you up over Xmas! It's going to be a funny Christmas and quiet new year too!
December 19th, 2020
