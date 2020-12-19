Previous
Just Needs Family by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 862

Just Needs Family

We've not had a tree for the past two Christmases, I've set up bundles of twigs, branches, bay and holly. This year we have a tree and it has had every bauble, bead and light possible thrown at it!

Unfortunately, as we're about to enter the newly invented Tier 4, no one but us, and you here on 365, can come into the room and view it.

This is posted at the request of Sarah who wanted to see what 1,080 lights on a 5' tree look like!
19th December 2020

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@sarah18 Here you go, I don't think it's too much, do you???
December 19th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Looks very smart. We haven't had a tree for years. Mainly because of the fur kids
December 19th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@salza Sally!! Olive, the Lodger Cat, hasn't been into the room yet, I fear she may love the beads and baubles!
December 19th, 2020  
Anne ace
..... and with what has just been announced - family arent likely either :-( Lovely tree though
December 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous tree!
December 19th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful tree with all its pretty lights.
December 19th, 2020  
Monica
Really festive
December 19th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Your bead garland came so perfectly draped. That's the biggest challenge for me, getting that stuff to 'loop' evenly. You've done splendid!
December 19th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Ahhh, it looks lovely and hopefully will cheer you up over Xmas! It's going to be a funny Christmas and quiet new year too!
December 19th, 2020  
