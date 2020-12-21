Sign up
Photo 864
In Shreds
Kali's challenge to be was to emulate the work of
Cat MacBride
and I've done a very quick pastiche on
this
by her.
Getting the light and shadow was hard, I'm going to have more serious go at one of her white on white paper curls ones (did I really just type that??!)
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-439
JackieR
ace
@kali66
Her work is stunning,I'm going to spend more time on one of her curls of paper tomorrow, now I'm a retired old lady I'll have more time!!
December 21st, 2020
