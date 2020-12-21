Previous
In Shreds by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 864

In Shreds

Kali's challenge to be was to emulate the work of Cat MacBride and I've done a very quick pastiche on this by her.

Getting the light and shadow was hard, I'm going to have more serious go at one of her white on white paper curls ones (did I really just type that??!)
21st December 2020

JackieR

@kali66 Her work is stunning,I'm going to spend more time on one of her curls of paper tomorrow, now I'm a retired old lady I'll have more time!!
December 21st, 2020  
