Previous
Next
Exotic Duck by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 874

Exotic Duck

This poor little Mandarin is a very long way from home, is on his own and gets picked on by the almost adult cygnets.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute close up shot.
January 5th, 2021  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Gorgeous captured
January 5th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
What a beauty. Is this Langstone? I was going to venture there tomorrow.
January 5th, 2021  
moni kozi
Nice capture!
January 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise