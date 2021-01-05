Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 874
Exotic Duck
This poor little Mandarin is a very long way from home, is on his own and gets picked on by the almost adult cygnets.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2652
photos
188
followers
104
following
239% complete
View this month »
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
874
Latest from all albums
1705
872
1706
60
873
1707
1708
874
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-FZ45
Taken
5th January 2021 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute close up shot.
January 5th, 2021
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Gorgeous captured
January 5th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
What a beauty. Is this Langstone? I was going to venture there tomorrow.
January 5th, 2021
moni kozi
Nice capture!
January 5th, 2021
