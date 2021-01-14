Previous
Finally by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 880

Finally

Jo makes these look so easy - wonder if she has a cat go into the light box and try and swipe the cellophane?? Filled an aftenoon experimenting, swinging and failing!
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
moni kozi
Well, i know you're on the right track...
January 14th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@ziggy77 Thank you for the inspiration, tried to have a go. My real problem is getting the focus- but not had such fun failing at something in ages!!!
@monikozi kept me occupied for a whole afternoon and two batteries!!
January 14th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
If this is failure then I'm in awe....
January 14th, 2021  
