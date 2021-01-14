Sign up
Photo 880
Finally
Jo makes these look so easy - wonder if she has a cat go into the light box and try and swipe the cellophane?? Filled an aftenoon experimenting, swinging and failing!
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Tags
spirography
moni kozi
Well, i know you're on the right track...
January 14th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you for the inspiration, tried to have a go. My real problem is getting the focus- but not had such fun failing at something in ages!!!
@monikozi
kept me occupied for a whole afternoon and two batteries!!
January 14th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
If this is failure then I'm in awe....
January 14th, 2021
