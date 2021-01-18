Sign up
Photo 883
The Other Side
I've photographed this underpass before, usually the side with colour. Today it's the turn of the monochrome wall.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2674
photos
191
followers
107
following
Extra, Special Ones
moto g(7) power
18th January 2021 10:27am
Lesley
ace
Equally awesome!
January 18th, 2021
