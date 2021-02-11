Previous
Vortodown Dillies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 904

Vortodown Dillies

Last of my vortographs with my cardboard vortoscope, which got crushed! Think it's the best of the lot- typical really as it's the last one I took!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

JackieR

ace
JackieR ace
@annied a really lovely challenge and when I can get mirrors will have another go at doing. Thank you xx
February 11th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Yes, I'm with you. It's the best. Can't believe you have daffodils blooming already.
February 11th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Love this! Very clever
February 11th, 2021  
