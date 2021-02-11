Sign up
Photo 904
Vortodown Dillies
Last of my vortographs with my cardboard vortoscope, which got crushed! Think it's the best of the lot- typical really as it's the last one I took!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2725
photos
197
followers
114
following
247% complete
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
10th February 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sooc
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-446
JackieR
ace
@annied
a really lovely challenge and when I can get mirrors will have another go at doing. Thank you xx
February 11th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Yes, I'm with you. It's the best. Can't believe you have daffodils blooming already.
February 11th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Love this! Very clever
February 11th, 2021
