Just as I put the lens cap on and turned my back to the mill I heard the swan's beating wings.
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely start to the day.
March 7th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow!!! This is so Cribier inspiring...
Excellent landscape
March 7th, 2021  
