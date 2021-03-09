Sign up
Photo 921
Isn't This Pretty!
One for the abstract challenge ( don't tell
@robz
I've entered!!
I think this light technique is chorizo or something like that
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Extra, Special Ones
moto g(7) power
9th March 2021 10:07am
View Info
View All
Public
View
abstract-51
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shadows.
March 9th, 2021
Wendy
ace
The dried leaves have such great tones and textures while those shadows on the lime green wall are stupendous!
Well done and A FAV!
March 9th, 2021
