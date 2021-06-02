Previous
Next
Petworth Park by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 995

Petworth Park

Another fabulous photogging walk with Sue @wakelys

We started at 07.30 to find fawns (all very well hidden!) and ended early afternoon with a magical mystery tour to find some linseed fields which required gate climbing and nettle wading to capture.


2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Very nice collage of the day!
June 2nd, 2021  
moni kozi
So pretty. I am so happy for you two that you can do this together!
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise