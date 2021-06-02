Sign up
Photo 995
Petworth Park
Another fabulous photogging walk with Sue
@wakelys
We started at 07.30 to find fawns (all very well hidden!) and ended early afternoon with a magical mystery tour to find some
linseed fields
which required gate climbing and nettle wading to capture.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2945
photos
206
followers
103
following
Tags
deer
,
collage
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nice collage of the day!
June 2nd, 2021
moni kozi
So pretty. I am so happy for you two that you can do this together!
June 2nd, 2021
