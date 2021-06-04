Previous
Next
Signal by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 997

Signal

We were so lucky to be invited up into the signal box at Corfe Castle station. The intricacies of token rings and the signalling were explained in great detail by a lovely volunteer. Didn't understand a word, but Son in Law seemed to!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
What an interesting place to be able to visit
June 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely place to visit.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise