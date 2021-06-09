I Fell Off!!

I went out with some dinghy sailors on my paddleboard, and asked the patrol boat to keep an eye on me as I was only SUPer out.



So glad they did, a huge powerboat sped by making a huge wash ( pig ignorant git!) and I fell in. The water was so cold I couldn't catch my breath and I just could not right the board.



I was unceremoniously dragged out of the water, plonked back on my board and I confidently, in glorious sunshine, paddled the half mile back to shore.



