Previous
Next
I Fell Off!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1001

I Fell Off!!

I went out with some dinghy sailors on my paddleboard, and asked the patrol boat to keep an eye on me as I was only SUPer out.

So glad they did, a huge powerboat sped by making a huge wash ( pig ignorant git!) and I fell in. The water was so cold I couldn't catch my breath and I just could not right the board.

I was unceremoniously dragged out of the water, plonked back on my board and I confidently, in glorious sunshine, paddled the half mile back to shore.

9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow glad they were watching you!
June 9th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh no. I am glad that you can smile whilst telling your tale of woe.
June 9th, 2021  
Kathy ace
What a terrifying event! Glad you had the foresight to ask them to look out for you. Glad that you are back on terra firma with no major injury (that you're telling us about anyway).
June 9th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@randystreat no harm done- except to pride!!
@wakelys shocked at how cold the sea was, I definitely experienced a bit of cold shock!! Had to really make myself slow down and calm my breathing!!
@koalagardens So glad they were nearby and if the huge powerboat driver had been considerate it wouldn't have happened as I am pretty ok and balanced on the board!
June 9th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Well done you - and you're still smiling!
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise