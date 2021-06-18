Sign up
Photo 1007
Going through Canal Barriers
Today we have done 3 lifting bridges, 1staircase of three locks and 6 separate locks. All single file and no queues ( as I type!).
Weather has stayed dry,which wasn't forecast!
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2973
photos
208
followers
103
following
275% complete
View this month »
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool! Something I'll not ever get to experience.
June 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
This is really making me want to do another boating holiday. Lots of rain here which was forecasted so saving the poppies for when you are home!
June 18th, 2021
Peter H
ace
The lovely Llangollen Canal; we seem to be having enough rain in the South-East to make up for everyone else!
June 18th, 2021
