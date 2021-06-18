Previous
Next
Going through Canal Barriers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1007

Going through Canal Barriers

Today we have done 3 lifting bridges, 1staircase of three locks and 6 separate locks. All single file and no queues ( as I type!).

Weather has stayed dry,which wasn't forecast!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool! Something I'll not ever get to experience.
June 18th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
This is really making me want to do another boating holiday. Lots of rain here which was forecasted so saving the poppies for when you are home!
June 18th, 2021  
Peter H ace
The lovely Llangollen Canal; we seem to be having enough rain in the South-East to make up for everyone else!
June 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise