Photo 1012
Ogre Living
More fun for the not for people magazine
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th June 2021 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nfpmag-1
Walks @ 7
ace
EXCELLENT!!!!!
June 28th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Super!
June 28th, 2021
Lynda
Now that is fun.
June 28th, 2021
Lin
ace
LOL - this is fabulous
June 28th, 2021
