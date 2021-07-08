Previous
Essex Serpent by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1021

Essex Serpent

I was taken on a mystery tour to a magical place yesterday to view a dragon! More info here http://www.bures-online.co.uk/dragon/dragon.htm
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

