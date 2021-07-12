Previous
Essential Pollinator by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Essential Pollinator

Theme this week is to fill the frame.

I'm struggling with focusing with our new 18-270mm lens. I've tried altering the viewfinder focus, the angle I look through my glasses and using auto-focus. Nicely surprised that on the big screen most of my close-up shots are in focus.
Sally Ings ace
Wonderful details
July 12th, 2021  
Anne ace
I really struggle with my new lens to Jackie, its a 18-200mm and sometimes it is great and other times I cannot seem to get anything in focus!! Loving this shot of yours with the little photo-bomber
July 12th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
You nailed it, didn't you? To me this looks spot on.
July 12th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice cPTURE
July 12th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome
July 12th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful shot, like the full screen
July 12th, 2021  
John Durham ace
Love the focus on the bee. I struggle with 70-300, but much prefer it for many close-ups. My back thanks me.
July 12th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Soooo lovely.
July 12th, 2021  
