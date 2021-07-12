Sign up
Photo 1024
Essential Pollinator
Theme this week is to fill the frame.
I'm struggling with focusing with our new 18-270mm lens. I've tried altering the viewfinder focus, the angle I look through my glasses and using auto-focus. Nicely surprised that on the big screen most of my close-up shots are in focus.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3017
photos
204
followers
104
following
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1021
1022
1893
1023
1894
1895
1896
1024
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
10th July 2021 12:36pm
52jr21
52wc-2021-w28
Sally Ings
ace
Wonderful details
July 12th, 2021
Anne
ace
I really struggle with my new lens to Jackie, its a 18-200mm and sometimes it is great and other times I cannot seem to get anything in focus!! Loving this shot of yours with the little photo-bomber
July 12th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
You nailed it, didn't you? To me this looks spot on.
July 12th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice cPTURE
July 12th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome
July 12th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful shot, like the full screen
July 12th, 2021
John Durham
ace
Love the focus on the bee. I struggle with 70-300, but much prefer it for many close-ups. My back thanks me.
July 12th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Soooo lovely.
July 12th, 2021
