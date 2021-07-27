Previous
Chaos by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1036

Chaos

Use the app to check in- or not? Wear a mask - or not? Risk a ping- or not? Hug a friend- or stranger- probs not! We're allowed to make up our own minds now - or not?
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

JackieR

Photo Details

Susan Wakely
All a bit of a quandary. Go with what feels best for you.
July 27th, 2021  
Casablanca
Good interpretation of chaos!
Never had that app and never will. Just take extreme care and still wear my mask. But oh I enjoyed hugging my friend this morning, who I have not seen in a year. Only the 4th non household hug in nearly 18 months…….bliss!
July 27th, 2021  
