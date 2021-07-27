Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1036
Chaos
Use the app to check in- or not? Wear a mask - or not? Risk a ping- or not? Hug a friend- or stranger- probs not! We're allowed to make up our own minds now - or not?
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3049
photos
204
followers
104
following
283% complete
View this month »
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
Latest from all albums
1908
90
1034
1909
1035
1910
1911
1036
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
27th July 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr21
,
52wc-2021-w30
Susan Wakely
ace
All a bit of a quandary. Go with what feels best for you.
July 27th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Good interpretation of chaos!
Never had that app and never will. Just take extreme care and still wear my mask. But oh I enjoyed hugging my friend this morning, who I have not seen in a year. Only the 4th non household hug in nearly 18 months…….bliss!
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Never had that app and never will. Just take extreme care and still wear my mask. But oh I enjoyed hugging my friend this morning, who I have not seen in a year. Only the 4th non household hug in nearly 18 months…….bliss!