Photo 1040
Yarn Bombed Post box
Popped to the post office and their postbox has a swarm of bees on it. perfect for today's word bug!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
aug21words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cute.
August 2nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Bee-you-ti-ful
August 2nd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the happy smile bees.
August 2nd, 2021
