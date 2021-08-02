Previous
Yarn Bombed Post box by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1040

Yarn Bombed Post box

Popped to the post office and their postbox has a swarm of bees on it. perfect for today's word bug!
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

JackieR

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
August 2nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Bee-you-ti-ful
August 2nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the happy smile bees.
August 2nd, 2021  
