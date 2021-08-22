Sign up
Photo 1056
A Hop, Skip and a Jump
This little lass was all in a world of her own hopping and skipping along the shingle that was quickly disappearing as the tide came in.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
4
0
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1053
1934
1054
1055
1935
1936
1056
1937
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
22nd August 2021 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
sixws-121
Susan Wakely
She looks very cute with a great ripple reflection.
August 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
Nice scenery
August 22nd, 2021
Diana
So beautiful!
August 22nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
Looks like a nice way to cool off hot and tired feet. =)
August 22nd, 2021
