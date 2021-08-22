Previous
A Hop, Skip and a Jump by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Hop, Skip and a Jump

This little lass was all in a world of her own hopping and skipping along the shingle that was quickly disappearing as the tide came in.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Susan Wakely ace
She looks very cute with a great ripple reflection.
August 22nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Nice scenery
August 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
So beautiful!
August 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Looks like a nice way to cool off hot and tired feet. =)
August 22nd, 2021  
