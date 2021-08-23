Sign up
Photo 1057
Art
A local town is holding an Open Studio for artists and this house is hosting over 50 artists. The owner has made every stick of furniture and permanent artwork in her terraced house and it is amazing.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3098
photos
206
followers
107
following
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks interesting. Is this the place in Romsey?
August 23rd, 2021
