Photo 1071
In Repose
This Duke of Norfolk extended his private chapel to house his and his wife's tombs, but they're both interred in the crypt with the rest of the ancestors!
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3132
photos
206
followers
108
following
293% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th September 2021 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I can't help but wonder if those carvings are really their likeness. Beautiful shot!
September 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2021
