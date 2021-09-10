Previous
In Repose by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
In Repose

This Duke of Norfolk extended his private chapel to house his and his wife's tombs, but they're both interred in the crypt with the rest of the ancestors!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I can't help but wonder if those carvings are really their likeness. Beautiful shot!
September 10th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2021  
