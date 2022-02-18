Sign up
Photo 1174
Mum's Yukky Drink
I painted the coffee beans (I know,they look like eclairs) with instant coffee. I am really not a coffee drinker, but tea wouldn't work!!
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
2
1
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th February 2022 2:48pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Very creative and smells nice (if you like coffee)
February 18th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love the cup and the saying. Cool shot.
February 18th, 2022
