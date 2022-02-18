Previous
Mum's Yukky Drink by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mum's Yukky Drink

I painted the coffee beans (I know,they look like eclairs) with instant coffee. I am really not a coffee drinker, but tea wouldn't work!!

18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Susan Wakely ace
Very creative and smells nice (if you like coffee)
February 18th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love the cup and the saying. Cool shot.
February 18th, 2022  
