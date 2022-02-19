Previous
Next
Win, Hand and a Mahl Stick by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1175

Win, Hand and a Mahl Stick

Pete is a third generation sign writer and has a granddaughter studying Fashion Photography in Bath. He was out in the freezing rain painting in gold paint on the window of Emsworth's newest bar.

Every pedestrian who had to walk past him, as the pavement opposite the road is blocked by fallen roof tiles, stopped to admire his craftsmanship.

Northy challenged me to either download a new phone app or try out a new setting on my camera. This is Dynamic Monochrome on the camera, the phone app is history as it constantly locked up my phone!

19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@northy Hi I persevered with the 'phone app, but it was very limited and it froze my phone too often- now deleted!! Instead I braved the weather today and tried out the different monochromes my new camera does ( so many- monchrome (safe) dynamic (quite contrasty) ,rough (very noisy!) silky(high key) I shall experiemnt with the silky and dynamic more next week for the FoR,

Thanks for the challenge, it made me look for black and white scenes (I struggle to see in monochrome!)
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise