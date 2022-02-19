Win, Hand and a Mahl Stick

Pete is a third generation sign writer and has a granddaughter studying Fashion Photography in Bath. He was out in the freezing rain painting in gold paint on the window of Emsworth's newest bar.



Every pedestrian who had to walk past him, as the pavement opposite the road is blocked by fallen roof tiles, stopped to admire his craftsmanship.



Northy challenged me to either download a new phone app or try out a new setting on my camera. This is Dynamic Monochrome on the camera, the phone app is history as it constantly locked up my phone!



