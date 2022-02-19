Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1175
Win, Hand and a Mahl Stick
Pete is a third generation sign writer and has a granddaughter studying Fashion Photography in Bath. He was out in the freezing rain painting in gold paint on the window of Emsworth's newest bar.
Every pedestrian who had to walk past him, as the pavement opposite the road is blocked by fallen roof tiles, stopped to admire his craftsmanship.
Northy challenged me to either download a new phone app or try out a new setting on my camera. This is Dynamic Monochrome on the camera, the phone app is history as it constantly locked up my phone!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3413
photos
211
followers
87
following
321% complete
View this month »
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Latest from all albums
1172
2115
1173
2116
1174
2117
1175
2118
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th February 2022 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
sixws-127
,
ac-valeriejardin
,
get-pushed-499
JackieR
ace
@northy
Hi I persevered with the 'phone app, but it was very limited and it froze my phone too often- now deleted!! Instead I braved the weather today and tried out the different monochromes my new camera does ( so many- monchrome (safe) dynamic (quite contrasty) ,rough (very noisy!) silky(high key) I shall experiemnt with the silky and dynamic more next week for the FoR,
Thanks for the challenge, it made me look for black and white scenes (I struggle to see in monochrome!)
February 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks for the challenge, it made me look for black and white scenes (I struggle to see in monochrome!)