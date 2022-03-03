Sign up
Photo 1184
Dog Walking in Halnaker Tree Tunnel
Last week I was asked if I drive to my walks, and the answer is yes! Today I drove 15 miles to amble 3.9 miles up, down and around the Sussex countryside to get a blue sky photo for tomorrow.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd March 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-46
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wonderful POV, the trees made a tunnel.
March 3rd, 2022
