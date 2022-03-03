Previous
Next
Dog Walking in Halnaker Tree Tunnel by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1184

Dog Walking in Halnaker Tree Tunnel

Last week I was asked if I drive to my walks, and the answer is yes! Today I drove 15 miles to amble 3.9 miles up, down and around the Sussex countryside to get a blue sky photo for tomorrow.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wonderful POV, the trees made a tunnel.
March 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise