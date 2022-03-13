Sign up
Photo 1191
A Meadow of Bobbing Native Daffodils
The native British daffodil is quite rare, but we are very lucky to have a hillside meadow of them and took a 8km squelchy walk to see them.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3455
photos
213
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th March 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-128
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
March 13th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful scene and capture and well worth the walk through the squelch. FAV
March 13th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Amazing!
March 13th, 2022
