Green Monkey Coffee

It really is the name of a coffee, described as dark, strong, not bitter (but still tastes yucky!!)



Tool is the theme of the 52 week challenge.

A tool is a hand (or beak!) held device to aid with the success of an activity, whereas a machine is something remote, often made of separate parts that transfers energy faster. Something I remember from school is that a ramp is the earliest version of a machine.



Oh a tool is also an idiot!! Now to go off to find one.....