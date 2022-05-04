Sign up
Photo 1235
May the Fourth (Be With You)
I've dozed through two Star Wars films at the cinema, does that me a bad person?
4th May 2022
4th May 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3567
photos
217
followers
87
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th May 2022 3:21pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
dandelion
,
focus stack
,
macro-sharp
,
nomowmay22
,
jrnmm22
Newbank Lass
No!!!!!! I lost the will to live when we bought the kids a box set a few years ago....
May 4th, 2022
