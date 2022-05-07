Sign up
Photo 1236
Fare Dodgers??
Wendy's challenge went as follows- your challenge from week 18 Trevor Carpenter Photo Challenge .
https://photochallenge.tempusaura.com/2022/04/2022-week-18-intentional-camera-movement-icm-or-intentionally-out-of-focus/
Your challenge for this week is to take your photo deliberately out of focus but in the method used in the example of people in the mall where the shot is over-exposed. That is the third photo down in the challenge.
35mm lens on camera, set to manual, trip to the (what we laughingly call) Mall, the outdoor market, a church and finally the railway station.
This was shot from the hip as he ran past me!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3571
photos
217
followers
87
following
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1234
2191
1235
2192
2193
2194
1236
2195
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
7th May 2022 11:26am
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-508
JackieR
ace
@farmreporter
here you go Wendy, none of the ones in the mall worked to my satisfaction think this one a bit like you wanted??
May 7th, 2022
