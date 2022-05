Fare Dodgers??

Wendy's challenge went as follows- your challenge from week 18 Trevor Carpenter Photo Challenge . https://photochallenge.tempusaura.com/2022/04/2022-week-18-intentional-camera-movement-icm-or-intentionally-out-of-focus/ Your challenge for this week is to take your photo deliberately out of focus but in the method used in the example of people in the mall where the shot is over-exposed. That is the third photo down in the challenge.35mm lens on camera, set to manual, trip to the (what we laughingly call) Mall, the outdoor market, a church and finally the railway station.This was shot from the hip as he ran past me!