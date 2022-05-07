Previous
Next
Fare Dodgers?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1236

Fare Dodgers??

Wendy's challenge went as follows- your challenge from week 18 Trevor Carpenter Photo Challenge . https://photochallenge.tempusaura.com/2022/04/2022-week-18-intentional-camera-movement-icm-or-intentionally-out-of-focus/
Your challenge for this week is to take your photo deliberately out of focus but in the method used in the example of people in the mall where the shot is over-exposed. That is the third photo down in the challenge.

35mm lens on camera, set to manual, trip to the (what we laughingly call) Mall, the outdoor market, a church and finally the railway station.

This was shot from the hip as he ran past me!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@farmreporter here you go Wendy, none of the ones in the mall worked to my satisfaction think this one a bit like you wanted??
May 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise