Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1245
Singing Blackbird and Cat with Intent.
This doesn't show that Olive is not on the same section of roof as the blackbird, but I was fairly confident she'd not try to jump the 4 meter gap!!
21st May 2022
21st May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3598
photos
216
followers
87
following
341% complete
View this month »
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
Latest from all albums
127
128
1243
2207
1244
2208
1245
2209
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
21st May 2022 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
sixws-130
,
ndao4
katy
ace
Lol! Absolutely love the title. It’s a fabulous six word story. I also like the silhouettes. It is a very dramatic photo especially on black
May 21st, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
It looks as if she is thinking about it!
May 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close