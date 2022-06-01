Previous
Arboreal by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1251

Arboreal

The barn we're staying in has these beautiful triangles with wooden ledges cut into the walls.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

JackieR

30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Lesley ace
Truly sublime
June 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous angles and nicely captured light. Fav
June 1st, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
This hints at a secret view through the hole. Love the light.
June 1st, 2022  
