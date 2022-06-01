Sign up
Photo 1251
Arboreal
The barn we're staying in has these beautiful triangles with wooden ledges cut into the walls.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
junwords22
Lesley
ace
Truly sublime
June 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous angles and nicely captured light. Fav
June 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
This hints at a secret view through the hole. Love the light.
June 1st, 2022
