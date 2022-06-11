Previous
Next
K is for Knife by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1261

K is for Knife

I wasn't feeling it for 'Kiss a Flower!' but UR The Best here of 365!
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Very clever minimal photo
June 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the wood effect throughout.
June 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise