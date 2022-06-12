Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1262
L is for Leapfrog
I took all the photographs in this collage. I used one background, 7 brushes and a texture layer and didn't swear once using Affinity.
I think this sort of digital art will get easier, and more fun, if I have a proper plan and the photographs ready to make brushes.
This is uploaded to make Ann smile
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3640
photos
214
followers
89
following
345% complete
View this month »
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Latest from all albums
130
131
2229
1260
1261
2230
2231
1262
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
12th June 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jralphabet
,
composite46
,
30dayswild2022
Taffy
ace
First to fav this -- it's an amazing composite! Gorgeous result and quite intricate.
June 12th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Don’t understand a word you are saying but this is wonderful editing! Or faffing…..😉
June 12th, 2022
Anne
ace
Clever, and a super effect you have achieved Jackie
June 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close