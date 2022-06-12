Previous
L is for Leapfrog by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1262

L is for Leapfrog

I took all the photographs in this collage. I used one background, 7 brushes and a texture layer and didn't swear once using Affinity.

I think this sort of digital art will get easier, and more fun, if I have a proper plan and the photographs ready to make brushes.

This is uploaded to make Ann smile
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
345% complete

Taffy ace
First to fav this -- it's an amazing composite! Gorgeous result and quite intricate.
June 12th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Don’t understand a word you are saying but this is wonderful editing! Or faffing…..😉
June 12th, 2022  
Anne ace
Clever, and a super effect you have achieved Jackie
June 12th, 2022  
