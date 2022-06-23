Sign up
Photo 1273
W is for Whoops-A-Daisy
A spill during a studio set up for
The Darkroom
, and camera club, seemed too good an opportunity to miss.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
theme-plants
,
fossicked finds
,
jralphabet
,
52jr22
,
sixws-131
,
technique126
,
52wc-2022-w25
Diana
ace
What a stunning spill!
June 23rd, 2022
