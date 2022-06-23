Previous
W is for Whoops-A-Daisy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1273

W is for Whoops-A-Daisy

A spill during a studio set up for The Darkroom , and camera club, seemed too good an opportunity to miss.

23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning spill!
June 23rd, 2022  
