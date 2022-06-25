Sign up
Photo 1275
Y is for Yup I've Succumbed
Not up to picking up camera, or phone, to complete alphabet or 30 Days wild, so I must be ill!!. Sorry not commentating. Be back when I'm feeling better
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
7
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
jralphabet
Lesley
ace
Nooo! Lots of rest, fluids and occasional painkillers for the next few days. Hope it doesn’t knock you about too much.
June 27th, 2022
Jennie B.
Oh that's terrible but I feel it happens to everyone at some point, vaxed and boosted too. Hope it's a mild case. Take care of yourself.
June 27th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Gosh, another image, can any one escape it. Take care and a lot of rest.
June 27th, 2022
4rky
ace
Hope the symptoms are mild and short-lived. Look after yourself.
(Z is for Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz?)
June 27th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Take care! Get back on your feet soon!
June 27th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Yuck, yuck, yuck. Take care my friend.
June 27th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Sorry to hear it got you Jackie. Hope you sail through it
June 27th, 2022
(Z is for Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz?)