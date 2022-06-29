Previous
z is for zesty by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
z is for zesty

This was exhausting, who knew photography could be so draining??
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Merrelyn ace
Nicely done Jackie. We've managed to avoid TFV and I hope that continues. Rest up and don't try to do too much XX
June 29th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely high key! Well done for trying, now take the rest of the day off!
June 29th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Brilliant high key Fav
June 29th, 2022  
