Leafcutter Bee by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1279

Leafcutter Bee

I really do not have the patience to be a wildlife photographer! But had an enjoyable hour in the garden watching the comings, goings and aerial antics of a couple of leafcutter bees.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Cazzi ace
I've never heard of a leafcutter bee but can see why it has this name from your photo. Have now Googled it and learnt something new.
July 3rd, 2022  
