Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1279
Leafcutter Bee
I really do not have the patience to be a wildlife photographer! But had an enjoyable hour in the garden watching the comings, goings and aerial antics of a couple of leafcutter bees.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3678
photos
213
followers
88
following
350% complete
View this month »
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Latest from all albums
2244
2245
1277
1278
2246
2247
1279
2248
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-50
Taken
3rd July 2022 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cazzi
ace
I've never heard of a leafcutter bee but can see why it has this name from your photo. Have now Googled it and learnt something new.
July 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close