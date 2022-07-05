Sign up
Photo 1280
I'm Going In.....
A weevil shaped red bug gorging on lavender pollen
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3681
photos
211
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
5th July 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow that’s fabulous!
July 5th, 2022
Kathy
ace
What nice color contrasts and good close up.
July 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great coloured bug.
July 5th, 2022
Shanne
that red soldier beetle contrasts so well
July 5th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Stunning shot. Colours are great together
July 5th, 2022
