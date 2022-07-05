Previous
I'm Going In..... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'm Going In.....

A weevil shaped red bug gorging on lavender pollen
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Lesley ace
Wow that’s fabulous!
July 5th, 2022  
Kathy ace
What nice color contrasts and good close up.
July 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great coloured bug.
July 5th, 2022  
Shanne
that red soldier beetle contrasts so well
July 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Stunning shot. Colours are great together
July 5th, 2022  
